Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (5/8)

The Zags continue to be well represented in playoffs near and far, as multiple players advanced through their respective league’s playoffs this week. Geno Crandall, Jessie Loera, and Jeremy Jones all put up big numbers in postseason tilts. Courtney Vandersloot, meanwhile, opened the WNBA season with a near double-double for the Chicago Sky.

Brandon Clarke pitched in 12 points, nine rebounds, and a pair of blocks in the Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinal opener against Golden State, and is averaging 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and one block per game as Memphis trails 2-1 in the series.

Geno Crandall has been lighting it up in the British Basketball League playoffs as the Leicester Riders have already reached the league semis. He averaged 16 points and 3.5 rebounds in a quarterfinal sweep, and put up 32 points, seven rebounds, and eleven assists in the Riders’ semifinal opening win over Glasgow.

Jessie Loera and Nyon have advanced to the Swiss Basketball League finals after an opening round sweep. She had 23 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and five steals in the clincher.

Two Zags are still going strong in the EuroLeague playoffs, as Nigel Williams-Goss (Real Madrid) and Filip Petrusev (Anadolu Efes) have both had their teams advance to the semifinals. Nigel averaged 9.3 points and 4.0 assists in Real’s three game sweep of Maccabi Tel-Aviv, while Petrusev had two points and a rebound in Efes’ series clincher.

Courtney Vandersloot and the Chicago Sky got their WNBA season up and running this week. Vandersloot had eleven points and eight assists as the Sky began their title defense against the LA Sparks.

Jeremy Jones and Nagoya are up 2-0 in the first round of the Japanese B2 League playoffs. Jones posted a double-double in the opener with 15 points, ten rebounds, and four assists, and followed that with 16 points and seven boards in Game 2.

Ira Brown scored a season high 27 points in a win for Osaka this week. He added five rebounds and three assists in the team’s penultimate game of the season.