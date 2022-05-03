San Francisco hires former Zag Kyle Bankhead as assistant coach

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Kyle Bankhead will be joining the San Francisco Don’s coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Bankhead previously was working as an assistant coach at Abilene Christian, and prior to that was on the coaching staff of UNC Greensboro as a director of basketball operations and assistant coach.

This will be Bankhead’s third tour through the WCC. In addition to his four years as a Gonzaga sharpshooter, Bankhead was an assistant coach at San Diego for eight years.

Bankhead played for Gonzaga in the 2001-04 seasons. He broke into the starting lineup his junior year, averaging 26.9 minutes and scoring 7.5 points per game. He is one of the all-time three-point threats in Gonzaga history, holding a career 45.3 percent from long range. His 169 three pointers made are sixth-most in Gonzaga history and his career three-point percentage is seventh-best in WCC history.

Congratulations Kyle—hope all of your success comes in any game that is not one of the two against Gonzaga!