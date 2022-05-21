Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (5/21)

Despite Brandon Clarke and the Grizzlies’ elimination from the NBA playoffs, Zagland still has plenty to cheer for in the pro ranks. Two more alums won championships this week (one named MVP) with two more engaged in finals battles, and many others still in title contention.

Our last Zag standing in the NBA, Brandon Clarke and the Grizzlies were eliminated from championship contention after falling in six games to the Warriors in the Western Conference semis. Clarke had 8 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the finale and finished averaging 8.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in the series.

The EuroLeague playoffs came to a close this week, with Nigel Williams-Goss and Filip Petrusev suiting up against each other in the finals. Petrusev’s Anadolu Efes squad took the title with a 58-57 win. Neither played in the final, but still have domestic league playoffs to look forward to.

Geno Crandall and Leicester wrapped up a dominant season, locking up the British Basketball League championship with a win over London this week. Geno had 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to earn Finals MVP honors. Crandall was also named BBL MVP for the second straight year after averaging 14.5 points and 6.6 assists for the champion Riders.

Jessie Loera and Nyon are still fighting in the Swiss Basketball League finals, with the decisive fifth game coming up tomorrow. Loera is putting herself in Finals MVP consideration, averaging 21 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists through four games.

Jeremy Jones and Nagoya have advanced to the finals of the Japanese B2 League playoffs. Jones has averaged 17 points through the playoffs, including 20 and eight rebounds in the finals opener. The decisive Game 3 against Sendai is scheduled for tomorrow.

Courtney Vandersloot recorded back-to-back double doubles for the Chicago Sky this week, including 16 points and eleven assists in a win over Minnesota. She’s averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 assists through four games.

Kyle Wiltjer wrapped up the Spanish Liga Endesa regular season with six points and two steals in a win for Tenerife. Wiltjer averaged 10.6 points and 2.8 rebounds on the season, shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc. He and Williams-Goss will take part in the Liga Endesa playoffs starting Tuesday.