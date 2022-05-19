Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. has chosen the Kansas Jayhawks as his destination, he announced on social media today.

The talented winger announced earlier that he was deciding between the pros, the Jayhawks, and Gonzaga.

At 6’6, 205 pounds, McCullar is a bruising winger who averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game last season. A solid player and an elite defender, McCullar was one of the top players remaining in the transfer portal.

Whether or not this matters for Gonzaga depends on Julian Strawther’s draft status. Strawther is currently partaking in the NBA Draft Combine, but if he decides to return to school for his junior season, there would not be enough room for McCullar to get his minutes.

The Zags lost a multitude of players to the NBA Draft. Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard are surefire departures, and Rasir Bolton, Strawther, and Timme all have until June 1 to withdraw from the draft process and return to college.

It has been a weird year for the Zags on the transfer market. Gonzaga normally is one of the more active squads, but the uncertainty on the roster has made it difficult to land some of the bigger names. The Zags succeeded in landing LSU transfer Efton Reid to help anchor the post.

The Zags are still in the running for Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter.