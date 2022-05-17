The Orlando Magic won the NBA Lottery, landing the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and setting up the story all Gonzaga fans would love to see—a Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren reunion.

Top four order for the 2022 NBA Draft:



1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 18, 2022

The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and Magic finished with the three worst records in the NBA, each owning a 14 percent chance to win the top spot.

The Magic chose Jalen Suggs last year with the fifth overall pick last season. Suggs had an up and down rookie season, as many rookies do, finishing with 11.8 points per game but was sidelined for a good chunk of the season with a broken thumb. When he was on the court, he had his fair share of highlights, however.

Suggs, in case there is a Gonzaga fan in the world who is blissfully unaware, was Holmgren’s teammate in high school at Minnehaha Academy.

Although Holmgren’s Gonzaga career did not last as long as many of us would have hoped, he made a huge impact in the college game during his one season. Holmgren was the unicorn prospect everyone anticipated. He averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game (setting a new single-season school record in blocks). He shot 60 percent overall, 73.7 from 2P, 39 from 3P, and 71.7 from the free throw line.

Those stats helped cement him as one of the top overall prospects for the NBA Draft, a coveted title he is battling out with Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith for.

The Magic just re-signed their center Wendell Carter Jr. to an extension last season. Of course, Holmgren is not your traditional center, and could easily slot in at the power forward position to help stretch the floor.

Is he the best fit for the Magic? Maybe? Maybe not. Does any of that matter? Of course not. Make the reunion happen Magic. Give us Gonzaga fans yet another NBA team to root for.

If the shoe fits, the Magic would join the Memphis Grizzlies (Brandon Clarke, Killian Tillie) and Washington Wizards (Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert) for leading number of Zags on squad.