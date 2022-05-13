Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (5/13)

A pair of Zags advanced to their respective league finals this week, as Jessie Loera and Geno Crandall will look for league championships across the pond. Gaps in other playoff series meant other game action was sparse, but the Zags that did play certainly made their presence felt.

Brandon Clarke and the Grizzlies are headed to a Game Six with the Warriors tonight after a blowout win in Wednesday’s Game Five. BC had 11 points and seven rebounds in the 134-95 win and is averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 boards in the series.

Geno Crandall became the third Zag to advance to a league championship as Leicester swept Glasgow in the BBL semifinals. He had 22 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in the series clincher and is averaging 21.5 points during the postseason.

Jessie Loera and Nyon are tied 1-1 in the Swiss League finals after winning the opener and dropping Game 2. Loera led the way in Game One, scoring 30 points with five rebounds, nine assists, and four steals and shooting 11-13 from the foul line. She posted her second double-double of the playoffs in Game Two with 19 points and eleven rebounds.

Ira Brown and Osaka wrapped up their season last weekend. Brown had eight points and two rebounds in the season finale. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 56 games.

Courtney Vandersloot and the Chicago Sky picked up their first win of the season over the New York Liberty. Sloot had eight points, six rebounds, and six assists in the 33-point win and has totaled 19 points and 14 assists through two games.

Johnathan Williams III put up 16 points, six rebounds and three assists in Trento’s final game last weekend. He finished with 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.