Four Zags invited to NBA Draft Combine

Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard, Drew Timme, and Julian Strawther have all been invited to the NBA Draft Combine, scheduled for May 16-22.

The NBA Draft Combine is a multi-day showcase in which players are measured, take medical tests, and perform various athletic tests, shooting drills, and scrimmages in front of NBA coaches, general managers, and scouts.

An invitation to the combine is a great chance for players not necessarily on the radars or guaranteed lottery picks to showcase their potential and possibly move up the NBA Draft board.

It also might help provide a bit of clarity about the future of two of the Zags in the mix. Holmgren is widely projected as a top-three pick, depending on which mock draft one reads, and he will most likely just have measurements, medical tests, and interviews as his showing. Nembhard, one of the top point guards in college last year, can demonstrate his worth and hopefully drum up some draft hype.

For Strawther and Timme, the two players with a chance to return to Gonzaga, a strong combine showing is exactly the level of feedback the two are seeking when engaging in the process. The two players have until June 1 to remove their name from the early entry pool.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 23.