Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. looking at Kansas, Gonzaga, or NBA Draft

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has announced if he returns to play in college, it will be for the Gonzaga Bulldogs or the Kansas Jayhawks.

McCullar averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game last season for the Red Raiders. One of his biggest impacts is on the defensive end. McCullar averaged nearly a block a game as a sophomore and totaled 90 steals last season.

How this shakes out remains to be seen. McCullar declared for the draft on March 27 and the NBA Draft path appears to be his highest priority.

My goal & dream of playing in the NBA remains my priority!

I have declared for the 2022 NBA Draft & continue to train.

I have decided to enter the transfer portal before the deadline, in order to explore all options should I return and use my last 2 yrs of college eligibility. — Kevin McCullar Jr. (@Kevin_McCullar) April 27, 2022

At 6’6 and 205 pounds, McCullar could slot in as an impact winger if Julian Strawther decides to stay in the NBA Draft. Even if Strawther returns to the fold, McCullar would help provide some veteran leadership to a talented, albeit youthful, backcourt of Nolan Hickman, Dominick Harris, and Hunter Sallis.

As it stands now, the Zags entire starting lineup has declared for the NBA Draft. Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard are guaranteed departures, so Drew Timme, Strawther, and Rasir Bolton are the wait and see candidates. The Bulldogs recently picked up the transfer of former five-star LSU center Efton Reid earlier today.