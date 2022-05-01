The Gonzaga Bulldogs just landed their first recruit of the Class of 2023, with four-star shooting guard Dusty Stromer committing to the Zags on Sunday.

Dusty Stromer, On3’s No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to Gonzaga, he tells @On3Recruits.



Stromer, a 6’6 guard out of California is ranked No. 47 in the country by the 247 Sports Composite and is the fifth-best player out of California.

Ultimately, the decision came down to Gonzaga and UCLA, and Stromer’s two visits helped cement his move to Spokane, telling On3:

“I chose Gonzaga because I just felt that it was right,” Stromer said to On3. “My connection with all the coaches is something that is rare and I feel that I get along with each coach really well. The playing style is perfect for me. I love playing in transition and in the open court. Gonzaga plays to my strengths and I think that I could really help the program right away. I also really like Spokane and had nothing but great experiences with everyone that I met on my two visits to Gonzaga.”

Theoretically, Stromer will join a backcourt featuring Nolan Hickman, Hunter Sallis, and Dominick Harris. Although considering the pedigree of all three players, there is no guarantee any of the three will still be around by the start of the 2023 school year.

Stromer averaged 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game during his junior year.