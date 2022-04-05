Gonzaga to take part in 2023 Maui Invitational

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading back to Maui for the 2023 Maui Invitational. It will be the sixth time the Zags have partaken in the event, and the first time since the 2018 thriller over the then No. 1 Duke Blue Devils.

As always, the Maui Invitational field is completely stacked. The Zags will join Kansas, Purdue, UCLA, Tennessee, Syracuse, Marquette, and, of course, Chaminade, at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

That is still on year away, however. In the meantime, the Zags are going to take part in the Phil Knight 85 Invitational in Portland, Oregon, this coming season. The Zags will be joined by Duke, Florida, Oregon State, Purdue, West Virginia, and Xavier, on their side of the bracket. The other bracket features Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn, and Villanova.

Interestingly enough, the Zags are already scheduled to face Kansas in 2023. Gonzaga and Kansas signed up for a home-and-home beginning this coming season, with Kansas hosting the first game and Gonzaga hosting the second. It is not that far fetched to think that the Gonzaga/Kansas 2023 contest will be pushed back a year considering the two teams now have the potential to face during the Maui Invitational Tournament.