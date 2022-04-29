Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (4/29)

The Grizzlies are one win from the Western Conference semifinals, thanks in large part to the performance of Brandon Clarke. He’s just one of a few former Zags who are showing out in their respective postseasons, including one who’s already clinched a championship.

Brandon Clarke’s 21 points and 15 rebounds in Game 5 of the Western Conference first round helped the Grizzlies to the biggest comeback so far in this year’s playoffs. He had nine offensive boards in the game as well as three assists and a block. Memphis will look to close out the series against the Timberwolves tonight in Game 6.

Desmond Bane & Brandon Clarke came up HUGE for the @memgrizz in their Game 5 victory, setting the stage for Ja Morant's game-winner! #GrindCity@DBane0625: 25 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK@brandonclarke23: 21 PTS, 15 REB#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/0Vn0W3h5JI — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2022

Zykera Rice and PeKa clinched the Finnish Korisliiga championship on Wednesday, winning the finals series 3-1. Rice averaged 14.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in the series, including highs of 20 and eight in a Game 2 win.

Nigel Williams-Goss has totaled 17 points and four assists over Real Madrid’s last two playoff games as the team defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague quarterfinals. Nigel averaged 9.3 points and 4.0 assists in the series. He and the rest of the team will kick off the semifinals next week against the winner of Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

On the other side of the EuroLeague bracket, Filip Petrusev advanced to the semifinals with Anadolu Efes. He did not play in either of the last two games.

Jessie Loera had a great game to kick off the Swiss Basketball League semifinals for Nyon. She scores 21 points with five assists, six steals, and a season high 14 rebounds in the 81-46 win. Loera ended the SBL regular season leading the league in assists (5.8 apg) and steals (5.3 spg), and second in the league in scoring (19.5 ppg).

Geno Crandall and Leicester rounded out the British Basketball League regular season this week with a 25-2 record in league play. Geno ended the regular season averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 assists per game, the latter fourth best in the BBL. He and the Riders will kick off quarterfinal play this weekend as the #1 seed.

Elsewhere in Zagland, Josh Perkins posted 17 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in a win for Petkim, Jeremy Jones notched is seventh double-double for Nagoya (11 pts, 10 reb, W), and Ira Brown scored 17 with three assists and three rebounds for Osaka, his 14th 15 point game of the season.