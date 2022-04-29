One of Gonzaga’s primary 2023 targets, shooting guard Dusty Stromer, will reportedly make decision early next week.

Stromer has taken two visits, one unofficial, and on official, to Gonzaga, with the most recent in February this year. Although Stromer is technically choosing between UCLA, Gonzaga, Houston, and Arizona, the rumblings out on the internet suggest this is a battle between the Bruins and the Bulldogs.

Stromer hails from Sherman Oaks, California, and is ranked as the No. 50 player in the country according to the 247 Sports Composite. At 6’6, he has proven to be an efficient scorer, averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game during his junior year.

His hair would immediately fit in with the great Gonzaga guard hairstyles over the past two decades.

If he decides to join Gonzaga, he will be the first commitment of the Class of 2023. As the 2023-24 roster currently stands, which is a bit pointless to predict, he would join a backcourt featuring Hunter Sallis, Nolan Hickman, and Dominick Harris. The odds of all three of those players remaining on the roster in two years seems slim.