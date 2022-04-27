Rasir Bolton declares for the 2022 NBA Draft

Gonzaga Bulldogs senior Rasir Bolton has declared for the NBA Draft, becoming the final member of the starting five to enter in the pool.

Bolton transferred to Gonzaga after two years at Iowa State. He immediately cemented himself as an exciting playmaker, creating fastbreaks seemingly out of nowhere just by virtue of his own quickness. Bolton averaged 11.2 points per game, but most impressively, shot 46 percent from beyond the arc, establishing himself as a consistent perimeter threat for the first time in his career.

Beyond that, Bolton helped fill in what might have been a depleted backcourt. With Dominick Harris losing the year to injury, and the remaining guards being senior Andrew Nembhard and freshmen Nolan Hickman and Hunter Sallis, the Zags found someone they could rely upon on the court.

Perhaps, most impressive about Bolton’s short stint in Spokane was how he entrenched himself in the community, working to make a difference amongst those less fortunate.

Technically, Bolton filed for the Early Entry into the NBA Draft, so it remains to be seen if this is a final decision on his eligibility, such as Andrew Nembhard or presumably Chet Holmgren.