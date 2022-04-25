Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, has announced he is choosing between six schools for the rest of his collegiate career: Tennessee, Kansas, Louisville, Texas, Purdue, and Gonzaga.

Hunter visited Purdue this past weekend, and has visits set up for Tennessee this week and Gonzaga the following weekend.

Hunter, who was a top-40 prospect coming out of high school, averaged 11 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.0 steals per game last season. He ranked No. 40 in assist rate in the country and No. 58 in steal percentage.

Although his shot percentages leave a bit to be desired, he was a heavily used freshman who was a big key for Iowa State’s surprise success last season.

He could become the second high impact transfer for Gonzaga from Iowa State in as many years. Rasir Bolton transferred for his senior year and made perhaps a bigger impact than most in the fanbase were expecting, and also demonstrated a pretty sizable leap in shooting percentages after working with the Gonzaga staff and within the Zags’ offense.

Although Gonzaga’s roster remains in a bit of flux with Drew Timme and Julian Strawther retaining their eligibility while declaring for the draft, the Zags do need to make an addition at the point guard spot. With Andrew Nembhard declaring for the third time and final time, the Zags roster in the backcourt is currently Nolan Hickman, Dominick Harris, and Hunter Sallis, with only Hickman having point guard experience.

Of course, the Zags have some stiff competition with the other five teams listed, but take it as a good sign that Gonzaga is one of the three schools with a visit currently lined up.