Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (4/22)

The Zags are being well represented in playoffs near and far, as Brandon Clarke, Nigel Williams-Goss, and Zykera Rice put up big numbers to help their respective teams to victories this week. Geno Crandall, Jessie Loera, and others also had big games for their teams down the stretch.

The Memphis Grizzlies are up 2-1 in their first-round matchup with Minnesota, thanks in part to Brandon Clarke’s 20 points and eight rebounds in Game 3. BC is averaging 15.3 points in the series, including a 13 point, 12 rebound double-double in Game 1.

A BIG NIGHT FOR OUR GUY @brandonclarke23

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 11 points, dished eight assists, and grabbed four rebounds as Real Madrid won Game 1 of the EuroLeague quarterfinals against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday. He also had 14, four rebounds, and four assists in a Spanish League game on Sunday.

Zykera Rice helped lead PeKa to a win in Game 2 of the Finnish League finals, scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds. She had eight points and six boards in Game 1. The series in tied 1-1.

Geno Crandall had a pair of big games this week for Leicester, going for 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in a 103-67 win and adding 14, five boards, and five assists in a 101-86 victory. He was certainly feeling himself, too:

Assist of the year from Crandall!

Riders out here continuing their 360 degrees highlight game!

Jessie Loera recorded her third 30-point game and fourth double-double of the season in a win last Saturday, scoring 32 with ten rebounds, five assists, and four steals for Nyon. She was named Swiss Basketball player of the week for her efforts, and now leads the league in scoring (19.8 ppg), assists (6.0 apg), and steals (5.3 apg). Nyon is second in the SBL at 20-4 with one game remaining.

Monster performances from Nikolic and Loera last week

Nikolic had 20pts/12reb/4ast/1stl against Nyon and 24pts/22reb/5ast against Swiss Central

Loera had 28pts/5reb/7ast/9stl against Fribourg and 32pts/10reb/5ast/4stl against Troistorrents

Jeremy Jones also had quite the week, finishing with 14/5/4 and 18/1/3 lines in a pair of wins. Nagoya is in first place in the Japanese B2 League at 39-7 with a pair of regular season games left, and Jones is averaging 13 points and 6.3 rebounds on the year.

Our other man in Japan, Ira Brown, has averaged 16.3 points over his last three games, including an 18 point, 12 rebound, two block performance last Saturday. It was his ninth double-double on the season.

Admon Gilder has switched teams for the second time this season after moving to Israeli squad Maccabi Haifa. He made a good first impression, scoring 16 points in his first game. Gilder was averaging 18.6 ppg for Polish team Spojnia before the transfer after starting the year in Finland, where he averaged 19.6 ppg in seven games.

Kyle Wiltjer scored 12 points in a win last weekend, shooting 2-3 from three in the game. He’s shooting the three at 44.3% on the year for Tenerife, who are fourth in the Spanish Liga Endesa at 19-10.