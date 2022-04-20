Gonzaga lands transfer Brynna Maxwell

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have landed transfer Brynna Maxwell from the Utah Utes.

Maxwell, a native of Gig Harbor, Washington, is graduating from Utah this year and has two remaining years of college eligibility thanks to the bonus COVID year.

She has had a huge impact on the Utah Utes through her three years of playing so far. Last season, Maxwell averaged 13.1 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from three-point range. She was the third-leading scorer on the squad.

With the departure of Cierra Walker, the Zags lost their primary outside shooting threat. Walker shot 42 percent from long range, averaging a shade over two makes per game. Maxwell immediately helps fill that void, also providing a bit more backcourt stability to extend beyond just the Truong twins.

Standing at 6’0, Maxwell will also help replace a bit of the size that Abby O’Connor posed while on the court, and should slot in perfectly as the Zags starting winger.