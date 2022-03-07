 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zags add more first-place votes in latest AP Poll

Arizona and Baylor are also getting some love.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: St. Mary’s at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs added to their total number of first-place votes in the latest AP Poll as they solidified themselves as the top team in college basketball thanks to the outcomes of other games from last week.

Thanks to the nature of the WCC Tournament, the Zags didn’t play a single game last week. And thanks to Duke’s unexpected home-court loss to North Carolina in Coach K’s final game on the court featuring his name, the Zags were able to increase their first-place vote total from 46 to 52.

Interestingly, Arizona picked up six first-place votes to hold strong at No. 2, and the Baylor Bears, who beat Texas on the road and Iowa State at home lost one first-place vote, presumably because that was a worse outcome than Arizona beating a KenPom No. 109 Stanford and No. 137 California team at home.

As we’ve always said on this blog: Clearly, the AP Poll is the most logical and important poll on the planet.

Here is the full poll for Week 18:

AP Poll - Week 18

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Gonzaga (52) 1,514 1
2 Arizona (6) 1,435 2
3 Baylor (3) 1,402 3
4 Auburn 1,331 5
5 Kentucky 1,306 7
6 Kansas 1,170 6
7 Duke 1,100 4
8 Villanova 1,096 11
9 Purdue 967 8
10 Tennessee 967 13
11 Providence 951 9
12 Wisconsin 857 10
13 UCLA 737 17
14 Texas Tech 730 12
15 Arkansas 687 14
16 Illinois 612 20
17 Saint Mary's 506 19
18 Houston 503 14
19 Murray State 424 22
20 Connecticut 370 18
21 USC 279 16
22 Texas 216 21
23 Colorado State 194 NR
24 Iowa 189 24
25 North Carolina 56 NR
Others receiving votes: Boise State 49, South Dakota State 32, Memphis 26, San Diego State 24, LSU 22, Loyola Chicago 16, Ohio State 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1

