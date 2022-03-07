Zags add more first-place votes in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs added to their total number of first-place votes in the latest AP Poll as they solidified themselves as the top team in college basketball thanks to the outcomes of other games from last week.

Thanks to the nature of the WCC Tournament, the Zags didn’t play a single game last week. And thanks to Duke’s unexpected home-court loss to North Carolina in Coach K’s final game on the court featuring his name, the Zags were able to increase their first-place vote total from 46 to 52.

Interestingly, Arizona picked up six first-place votes to hold strong at No. 2, and the Baylor Bears, who beat Texas on the road and Iowa State at home lost one first-place vote, presumably because that was a worse outcome than Arizona beating a KenPom No. 109 Stanford and No. 137 California team at home.

As we’ve always said on this blog: Clearly, the AP Poll is the most logical and important poll on the planet.

Here is the full poll for Week 18: