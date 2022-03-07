 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WCC Tournament 2022 Semifinals: Game times and TV schedules

It is a top four bracket on the men’s and women’s sides.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: St. Mary’s at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The WCC Tournament hasn’t left a lot up to intrigue as it enters the semifinals. On both the women’s and the men’s sides, the top two seeds advanced their way through the quarterfinals to take on the top two-seeded teams who have enjoyed a bye up until today.

On the men’s side of the coin, the No. 4 San Francisco Dons took down the No. 5 BYU Cougars, theoretically putting a nail in the coffin of the Cougars NCAA hopes. The No. 2 Saint Mary’s Gaels might have their hands full with No. 3 Santa Clara, who unleashed 91 points in a win over Portland.

Game Information

Women’s Basketball

  • 12:00 pm: No. 1 BYU vs. No. 4 Portland, NBC Sports Bay Area | Bally’s SoCal | Bally’s San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN
  • 2:00 pm: No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 San Francisco, NBC Sports Bay Area | Bally’s SoCal | Bally’s San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN

Men’s Basketball

  • 6:00 pm: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 San Francisco, ESPN
  • 8:30 pm: No. 2 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 3 Santa Clara, ESPN2

