Just like the first, the second day of the WCC Tournament was largely devoid of drama except for the same upside-minded LMU Lion’s team on the women’s side of the bracket.

The No. 9 seeded LMU Lion’s upset the No. 5 seeded Saint Mary’s Gaels, 71-64, to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Elsewhere, everyone did what they were supposed to do, most specifically, on the men’s side—BYU.

The Cougars are desperately fighting for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament, and they could not afford any loss at the moment. Alex Barcello’s 22 points handily pushed the Cougars past LMU, 85-60.

WCC Quarterfinals Information:

Women’s Basketball

1:30 pm: No. 4 Portland vs. No. 9 LMU, NBC Sports Bay Area | Bally’s SoCal | Bally’s San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN

3:30 pm: No. 3 San Francisco vs. No. 7 Santa Clara, NBC Sports Bay Area | Bally’s SoCal | Bally’s San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN

Men’s Basketball