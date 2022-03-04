 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WCC Tournament 2022 Second Round: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

The first round did not provide too much drama.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: WCC Tournament-Santa Clara vs Pepperdine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the WCC Tournament went largely as expected, with only one slight upset—the No. 9 LMU Lions defeating the No. 8 Pepperdine Waves on the women’s side of the bracket, 64-54.

Game Information

Women’s Games

  • 12:00 pm - WBB Game 3: No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 9 LMU, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally’s SoCal, Bally’s San Diego, ROOT Sports NW, BYUtv, WCCN
  • 2:00 pm - WBB Game 4: No. 6 San Diego vs. No. 7 Santa Clara, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally’s SoCal, Bally’s San Diego, ROOT Sports NW, BYUtv, WCCN

Men’s Games

  • 6:00 pm - MBB Game 3: No. 5 BYU vs. No. 8 LMU, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally’s SoCal, Bally’s San Diego, ROOT Sports NW, BYUtv, WCCN
  • 8:00 pm - MBB Game 4: No. 6 Portland vs. No. 7 San Diego, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally’s SoCal, Bally’s San Diego, ROOT Sports NW, BYUtv, WCCN

