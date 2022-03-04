Drew Timme named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year finalist

Gonzaga Bulldogs junior forward Drew Timme has been named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. Timme is the reigning Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year champ, having won that award after his fantastic sophomore season last year.

Timme is averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season, and although his numbers have been down from last year, much of that is attributed to the continued growth of Anton Watson and the inclusion of Chet Holmgren in the Gonzaga frontcourt.

Despite the “slump,” Timme is still one of the premier big men in college hoops. He continues to draw fouls at a fantastic rate (6.0 per game, good for No. 47 in the country) and shoots from two at a high percentage (60.8 percent on the year). Alongside is heavy usage, Timme ranks second in the KenPom player of the year hypothetical award, a sizeable chunk behind the leading Oscar Tshiebwe, but second nonetheless.

Timme’s competition for the award includes Walker Kessler (Auburn), Adam Sanogo (UConn), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), and Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky).