Five-star 2023 winger Mookie Cook chose Oregon as his collegiate path he announced on Thursday. Cook, the No. 4 ranked prospect in the Class of 2023 according to 247 Sports, chose the Ducks over Gonzaga and Kentucky.

Cook’s commitment doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The Portland prospect has been on the Ducks’ radar since an absurdly early age, and his sister Chaquinn was an All-American track runner for Oregon in 2017 and 2018.

The Zags do not have any recruits yet for the Class of 2023, although they remain hot on the recruiting trail of four-star guard Dusty Stromer out of California. Stromer is ranked as the No. 37 player in the country according to 247 Sports and put to rest rumors that he might be trying a different path earlier today.

Notre Dame basketball player Dusty Stromer (‘23) put rumors about his future to rest today.



“I’m coming back,” he told me. “I’m a loyal guy, and I want to finish what I started. I’ll definitely be back next year.”



There’s been rumors he’d transfer or leave for Overtime Elite. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 31, 2022

Of course, the 2023 recruiting cycle is still just getting started. A large majority of the top players are still available, and we can probably expect to see a few more offers come from Gonzaga as the summer AAU season begins.