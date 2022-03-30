Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren named Wooden Award All-Americans

Gonzaga Bulldogs big men Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren were named Wooden Award All-Americans on Wednesday. Timme was also named a Wooden Award Finalist.

It is the second-straight year Timme has earned the All-American honors and Gonzaga is the only team to feature multiple players on the list.

Although Gonzaga’s quest for glory fell well short this season, the twin towers of Timme and Holmgren were a large part of the success throughout the year. Timme led the team with 18.4 points per game. Holmgren nearly averaged a double-double at 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game and barely edged Brandon Clarke for the single-season school block record with 117.

Both players are finalists for their somewhat respective positional awards, Holmgren for the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and Timme for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award. Holmgren is also a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Holmgren piled up the awards for what will be most likely his only season as a Zag. He is widely projected as a high lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and expected to declare. Timme’s future is a bit more mum, but in this day and age there is no guarantee he will come back.

