Chet Holmgren named Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Finalist

Gonzaga Bulldogs “forward” Chet Holmgren was named a Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Finalist today.

The freshman entered Gonzaga as the highest-ranked recruit in history and has largely upheld his end of the bargain in play on the court. Holmgren is averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, and 1.9 assists per game. He also was recently nominated as a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist, and yesterday was awarded both WCC Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

If he wins, it would be the second-straight year a Bulldogs has won the award. Last season, a sophomore Drew Timme took home the honors.

Holmgren joins Andrew Nembhard, who was named a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist, in the positional awards for the week. Presumably, Timme will follow in the footsteps with the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Finalist nomination tomorrow.

Here are the five finalists for the Karl Malone Award.