WCC Tournament 2022 First Round: Bracket, Times, TV Schedule, and How to Stream Online

The conference tournament begins today.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball-WCC Tournament-St. Mary’s vs Gonzaga Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 WCC Tournament is underway today as multiple teams compete for the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament on both the men’s and women’s bracket.

Today marks the First Round, which will pit the bottom of the WCC standings against each other in hopes of advancing to the second round. The quarterfinals take place on Saturday, followed by the semifinals on Monday, and the championship game on Tuesday.

Game Information

Women’s Games

  • 12:00 pm - WBB Game 1: No. 8 Pepperdine vs. No. 9 LMU, NBC Sports California, Bally’s SoCal, Bally’s San Diego, ROOT Sports NW, BYUtv, WCCN
  • 2:00 pm - WBB Game 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Pacific, NBC Sports California, Bally’s SoCal, Bally’s San Diego, ROOT Sports NW, BYUtv, WCCN

Men’s Games

  • 6:00 pm - MBB Game 1: No. 8 LMU vs. No. 9 Pacific, NBC Sports California, Bally’s SoCal, Bally’s San Diego, ROOT Sports NW, BYUtv, WCCN
  • 8:00 pm - MBB Game 2: No. 7 San Diego vs. No. 10 Pepperdine, NBC Sports California, Bally’s SoCal, Bally’s San Diego, ROOT Sports NW, BYUtv, WCCN

