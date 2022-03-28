Will Graves to transfer from Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs walk-on Will Graves has entered the transfer portal and will finish out his collegiate time somewhere else in the nation.

Graves, the son of University of Oregon women’s head basketball coach Kelly Graves, spent the past three seasons at Gonzaga as a walk-on, playing a total of 39 games. Graves, who transferred to Gonzaga from Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon, was honored during senior night this season and should have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

With limited walk-on minutes, Graves still managed to find times to land some exciting shots for the hometown crowd. Graves had seven made field goals on the season, all of them three-pointers.

As a walk-on, Graves’ impact on the court is what the average fans do not get to see. As members of the practice squad, they are partly responsible for helping condition the regular rotation throughout the season, acting as opponents during practices and overall preparing for the upcoming competition. For players like Graves and the rest of the Gonzaga squad, the proof is in the pudding: only seven losses total during his time as a Zag.

From The Slipper Still Fits community, we wish Will Graves all the best in his next chapter of life.