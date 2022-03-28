Five-star 2022 point guard Anthony Black has committed to Arkansas, he announced today.

Black, who was one of Gonzaga’s priority recruits for the Class of 2022, ultimately chose a school that will keep him closer to home. The Zags were also competing with Oklahoma State, TCU, and the NBA G League.

Black joins a recruiting class that is already the second-best in the country, joining five-star recruits Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh and four-star recruits Derrian Ford, Barry Dunning, and Joseph Pinion. Prior to Black, the hype train was going to be off the charts for the Razorback’s next season. Now, the train is officially departing for Houston, Texas.

Considering the recent Sweet 16 loss to Arkansas, this might seem extra painful, but such is the life when chasing after high-profile recruits. Did the Zags loss to Arkansas play a role in the decision? Perhaps? Maybe? Presumably, a player’s decision about the trajectory of their college and potential pro career does not hinge on the result of one tournament game. The rationale of the decision is for Black and Black alone.

Without Black, the Zags’ Class of 2022 stands at just Illinois big man Braden Huff. With the potential departures from the likes of Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard, Rasir Bolton, and maybe Julian Strawther, Gonzaga will most likely be heavily in play for transfers to fill out the roster.

As it stands now, the Zags are still returning a talented backcourt featuring the likes of Nolan Hickman, Hunter Sallis, and Dominick Harris. Gonzaga will probably look to add a veteran guard through the portal to help bolster the backcourt.