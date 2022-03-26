March Madness might be over for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, and if you aren’t quite there for watching more games, that is fine.

However, for those that stuck around, there has still been some wildly fantastic basketball on hand, and hopefully that will continue throughout the Elite Eight.

There are plenty of storylines to track, beginning, of course, with Coach K’s perpetual “final game ever” tour as the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils take on the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks, who are looking to chop down yet another mighty high seed.

On the other side of the bracket, Villanova, a team that has been sneaky good all season, will have to face the defensive intensity of Houston, who are just fresh off defeating the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats on Thursday.

And that is the easy side of the bracket. For those that have anything still standing or remaining, Sunday provides the nuttiest Elite Eight game in terms of collective seeding total possible.

Let’s ignore No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 10 Miami. Cool. Let’s set our sites on the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks, the only No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament history. The Peacocks Cinderella run is the most impressive in tournament history, full stop, and they take on a No. 8 North Carolina squad that has defied expectations throughout the tournament. They downed a No. 1 Baylor. They downed a No. 4 UCLA. And now they are knocking on yet another Final Four door.

As always, all games can be streamed on March Madness Live.

Saturday

3:09 pm PT: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Houston, TBS

5:49 pm PT: No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks, TBS

Sunday