The top seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks for a chance to advance to the Elite Eight.

For the Zags, this is their seventh-consecutive Sweet 16 trip and a win would bring them back to the Elite Eight for the third-straight year. Arkansas’ Sweet 16 streak is hardly as impressive, but they are looking for a second-straight Elite Eight appearance.

This will only be the second time the two schools have faced each other in history. The first came all the way back in the 2013 Maui Invitational, when Kevin Pangos bombed in 34 points to help defeat the Razorbacks 91-81.

There is also a good chance more Gonzaga history is made this afternoon. Chet Holmgren currently sits at 115 blocks, just two shy of Brandon Clarke’s single-season Gonzaga record. Considering that Holmgren has only blocked 11 shots in the NCAA Tournament, it is a safe bet that he owns the record, and hopefully builds upon it, in the game today.

Game information

