After a few days off to recharge the old eyeballs, the NCAA Tournament is back with 16 teams vying for a chance to move on to the Elite Eight.

With four double-digit seeded teams still available, there is plenty of room for excitement and underdogs to try and knock off the higher ranked teams.

Here is the full schedule and announcers for all of the Sweet 16 games. As always, the games can be viewed at March Madness Live.

Thursday, March 24

4:09 pm PT: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas, CBS

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson 4:29 pm PT: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova, TBS

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce 6:39 pm PT: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Duke, CBS

Nantz / Raftery / Hill / Wolfson

Nantz / Raftery / Hill / Wolfson 6:59 pm PT: No. 5 Houston vs. No. 1 Arizona, TBS

Anderson / Jackson / LaForce

Friday, March 25