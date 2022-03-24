 clock menu more-arrow no yes

March Madness 2022: Sweet 16 Game times, TV schedules, announcers, and how to stream online

Basketball is back.

By Peter Woodburn
Syndication: The Record Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a few days off to recharge the old eyeballs, the NCAA Tournament is back with 16 teams vying for a chance to move on to the Elite Eight.

With four double-digit seeded teams still available, there is plenty of room for excitement and underdogs to try and knock off the higher ranked teams.

Here is the full schedule and announcers for all of the Sweet 16 games. As always, the games can be viewed at March Madness Live.

Thursday, March 24

  • 4:09 pm PT: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas, CBS
    Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson
  • 4:29 pm PT: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova, TBS
    Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce
  • 6:39 pm PT: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Duke, CBS
    Nantz / Raftery / Hill / Wolfson
  • 6:59 pm PT: No. 5 Houston vs. No. 1 Arizona, TBS
    Anderson / Jackson / LaForce

Friday, March 25

  • 4:09 pm PT: No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 3 Purdue, CBS
    Ian Eagle / Jim Sparnarkel / Jamie Erdahl
  • 4:29 pm PT: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 1 Kansas, TBS
    Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller / Dana Jacobson
  • 6:39 pm PT: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 4 UCLA, CBS
    Eagle / Spanarkel / Erdahl
  • 6:59 pm PT: No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Miami, TBS
    Harlan / Bonner / Miller / Jacobson

