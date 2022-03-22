Five-star 2022 point guard Anthony Black has announced he will decide on what his next step is on Monday, March 28.

2022 five-star Anthony Black will announce his college decision on Monday, March 28th, he tells @On3Recruits.



Deciding between Gonzaga, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, and the G-League.



Story: https://t.co/Vr5AdyrBQ2 pic.twitter.com/eHe2t3umbD — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 22, 2022

The 6’7 guard out of Duncanville, Texas is currently ranked as the No. 22 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 3 point guard overall in the Class of 2022. In the perfect sign of having zero idea where he might end up, Joe Tipton’s article mentions how Arkansas is the favorite, and the 247 Sports Crystal Ball puts Oklahoma State as the favorite. Go recruiting predictions!

Black is choosing between Arkansas, TCU, Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, and the NBA G League. All presumably offer quite a bit to be desired. However, if Black chooses to come to Gonzaga, he will most likely be immediately handed over the keys to the offense, joining, theoretically, Nolan Hickman, Hunter Sallis, and Dominick Harris in the backcourt.

Although the extra year of free COVID eligibility can complicate things, it seems hard pressed for players like Rasir Bolton and Andrew Nembhard to stick around for a super senior year, even with NIL, and spurn the opportunity to make serious consistent money either in the NBA-tangent world or in Europe.

With this size and length, Black is an intriguing prospect with the potential to severely disrupt players on both ends of the court. He took his official visit to Gonzaga all the way back in October of 2021. His most recent official visit was to Arkansas on Feb. 19, 2022.

Edit: Joe Tipton’s prediction isn’t based on anything but his gut, and it looks rather favorable for the Zags.