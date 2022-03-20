So far, it looks like the first day of the NCAA Tournament (the Thursday/Saturday chunk) is winning out in terms of excitement. After a wild Thursday, yesterday did not disappoint, with both Baylor and Tennessee falling. The Saint Peter’s Peacocks continued their march into the Sweet 16. It concluded with a wild finish in a game neither Arkansas or New Mexico had the offense to win, and Gonzaga eking out a tough victory over Memphis.

That brings us to today. There is plenty of great action left on the table and a couple of double-digit upset-minded squads in Iowa State and Notre Dame. The biggest story of the day is probably the final meeting between Coach K and Tom Izzo, as Michigan State looks to spoil the Duke coach’s final run in the tournament

As always, all games can be streamed on NCAA March Madness Live.

Game information