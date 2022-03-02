Yvonne Ejim named Sixth Woman of the Year; two Zags honored with All-WCC First Team

Gonzaga Bulldogs sophomore Yvonne Ejim was named the WCC’s Sixth Woman of the Year and Melody Kempton and Kayleigh Truong each earn First Team honors.
Ejim has excelled in her role as the first player off the bench, averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just 20.2 minutes per game. She is the fourth-leading scorer on the team and the third-leading rebounder. Ejim also led the Zags with 44 steals this season. In addition to the Sixth Woman of the Year, Ejim was also named to the All-WCC Second Team.
Kayleigh Truong and Melody Kempton both lead the Zags with 10.9 points per game. Kempton chipped in 6.5 rebounds per game and Truong added 3.7 assists per game.
Here are the full conference awards:
Player of the Year
Shaylee Gonzales, BYU
Coach of the Year
Jeff Judkins, BYU
Newcomer of the Year
Ali Bamberger, Saint Mary’s
Sixth Woman of the Year
Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
Defensive Player of the Year
Jordyn Edwards, San Diego
2021-22 All-WCC Women’s Basketball First Team
Ali Bamberger, Saint Mary’s
Alex Fowler, Portland
Shaylee Gonzales, BYU
Lauren Gustin, BYU
Paisley Harding, BYU
Sydney Hunte, San Diego
Melody Kempton, Gonzaga
Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco
Kayleigh Truong, Gonzaga
Lindsey VanAllen, Santa Clara
2021-22 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Second Team
Haylee Andrews, Portland
Kennedy Dickie, San Francisco
Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
Ariel Johnson, LMU
Taycee Wedin, Saint Mary’s
Merle Wiehl, Santa Clara
2021-22 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Freshman Team
Elizabeth Elliott, Pacific
Anaya James, Pacific
Claudia Langarita, San Francisco
Makena Mastora, Saint Mary’s
Ally Stedman, Pepperdine
2021-22 WCC Women’s Basketball Honorable Mention Selections
Lucy Cochrane, Portland
Jordyn Edwards, San Diego
Tegan Graham, BYU
Madeline Holland, Saint Mary’s
Anaya James, Pacific
Loading comments...