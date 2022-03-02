Yvonne Ejim named Sixth Woman of the Year; two Zags honored with All-WCC First Team

Gonzaga Bulldogs sophomore Yvonne Ejim was named the WCC’s Sixth Woman of the Year and Melody Kempton and Kayleigh Truong each earn First Team honors.

Ejim has excelled in her role as the first player off the bench, averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just 20.2 minutes per game. She is the fourth-leading scorer on the team and the third-leading rebounder. Ejim also led the Zags with 44 steals this season. In addition to the Sixth Woman of the Year, Ejim was also named to the All-WCC Second Team.

Kayleigh Truong and Melody Kempton both lead the Zags with 10.9 points per game. Kempton chipped in 6.5 rebounds per game and Truong added 3.7 assists per game.

Here are the full conference awards:

Player of the Year

Shaylee Gonzales, BYU

Coach of the Year

Jeff Judkins, BYU

Newcomer of the Year

Ali Bamberger, Saint Mary’s

Sixth Woman of the Year

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

Defensive Player of the Year

Jordyn Edwards, San Diego

2021-22 All-WCC Women’s Basketball First Team

Ali Bamberger, Saint Mary’s

Alex Fowler, Portland

Shaylee Gonzales, BYU

Lauren Gustin, BYU

Paisley Harding, BYU

Sydney Hunte, San Diego

Melody Kempton, Gonzaga

Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco

Kayleigh Truong, Gonzaga

Lindsey VanAllen, Santa Clara

2021-22 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Second Team

Haylee Andrews, Portland

Kennedy Dickie, San Francisco

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

Ariel Johnson, LMU

Taycee Wedin, Saint Mary’s

Merle Wiehl, Santa Clara

2021-22 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Freshman Team

Elizabeth Elliott, Pacific

Anaya James, Pacific

Claudia Langarita, San Francisco

Makena Mastora, Saint Mary’s

Ally Stedman, Pepperdine

2021-22 WCC Women’s Basketball Honorable Mention Selections

Lucy Cochrane, Portland

Jordyn Edwards, San Diego

Tegan Graham, BYU

Madeline Holland, Saint Mary’s

Anaya James, Pacific