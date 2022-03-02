Drew Timme named WCC Player of the Year; Holmgren earns Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year

As is usually the case, the Gonzaga Bulldogs had quite a few players receiving West Coast Conference honors, headlined by Drew Timme taking home Player of the Year and Chet Holmgren earning Newcomber and Defensive Player of the Year.

In total, six Gonzaga players earned conference honors. Andrew Nembhard was selected to the First Team All-WCC and Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton were named honorable mentions. Nolan Hickman also was named to the All-Freshman Team.

Drew Timme is the 19th Bulldog to earn POY honors, an award Gonzaga has dominated as of late, bringing it home to Spokane for the fourth-straight year.

Here are the full conference awards:

WCC Player of the Year

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

WCC Defensive Player of the Year

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

WCC Newcomer of the Year

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

WCC Sixth Man of the Year

Tommy Kuhse, Saint Mary’s

WCC Coach of the Year

Randy Bennett

All-WCC First Team

Alex Barcello, BYU

Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Tommy Kuhse, Saint Mary’s

Yauhen Massalski, San Francisco

Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

Matthias Tass, Saint Mary’s

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Josip Vrankic, Santa Clara

Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

All-WCC Second Team

Alex Ducas, Saint Mary’s

Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s

Keshawn Justice, Santa Clara

Tyler Robertson, Portland

Eli Scott, LMU

Khalil Shabazz, San Francisco

All-WCC Honorable Mention

Jeremiah Bailey, Pacific

Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga

Marcellus Earlington, San Diego

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

Moses Wood, Portland

All-WCC Freshman Team

Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

Houston Mallette, Pepperdine

Wayne McKinney III, San Diego

Mike Mitchel Jr., Pepperdine

Fousseyni Traore, BYU