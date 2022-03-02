 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Drew Timme named WCC Player of the Year; Holmgren earns Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year

In total, six Zags received conference honors.

By Peter Woodburn
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Good Sam Empire Classic-Gonzaga at Central Michigan Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As is usually the case, the Gonzaga Bulldogs had quite a few players receiving West Coast Conference honors, headlined by Drew Timme taking home Player of the Year and Chet Holmgren earning Newcomber and Defensive Player of the Year.

In total, six Gonzaga players earned conference honors. Andrew Nembhard was selected to the First Team All-WCC and Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton were named honorable mentions. Nolan Hickman also was named to the All-Freshman Team.

Drew Timme is the 19th Bulldog to earn POY honors, an award Gonzaga has dominated as of late, bringing it home to Spokane for the fourth-straight year.

Here are the full conference awards:

WCC Player of the Year
Drew Timme, Gonzaga

WCC Defensive Player of the Year
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

WCC Newcomer of the Year
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

WCC Sixth Man of the Year
Tommy Kuhse, Saint Mary’s

WCC Coach of the Year
Randy Bennett

All-WCC First Team
Alex Barcello, BYU
Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Tommy Kuhse, Saint Mary’s
Yauhen Massalski, San Francisco
Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga
Matthias Tass, Saint Mary’s
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Josip Vrankic, Santa Clara
Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

All-WCC Second Team
Alex Ducas, Saint Mary’s
Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s
Keshawn Justice, Santa Clara
Tyler Robertson, Portland
Eli Scott, LMU
Khalil Shabazz, San Francisco

All-WCC Honorable Mention
Jeremiah Bailey, Pacific
Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga
Marcellus Earlington, San Diego
Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
Moses Wood, Portland

All-WCC Freshman Team
Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine
Houston Mallette, Pepperdine
Wayne McKinney III, San Diego
Mike Mitchel Jr., Pepperdine
Fousseyni Traore, BYU

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...