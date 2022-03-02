Drew Timme named WCC Player of the Year; Holmgren earns Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year

As is usually the case, the Gonzaga Bulldogs had quite a few players receiving West Coast Conference honors, headlined by Drew Timme taking home Player of the Year and Chet Holmgren earning Newcomber and Defensive Player of the Year.
In total, six Gonzaga players earned conference honors. Andrew Nembhard was selected to the First Team All-WCC and Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton were named honorable mentions. Nolan Hickman also was named to the All-Freshman Team.
Drew Timme is the 19th Bulldog to earn POY honors, an award Gonzaga has dominated as of late, bringing it home to Spokane for the fourth-straight year.
Here are the full conference awards:
WCC Player of the Year
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
WCC Defensive Player of the Year
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
WCC Newcomer of the Year
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
WCC Sixth Man of the Year
Tommy Kuhse, Saint Mary’s
WCC Coach of the Year
Randy Bennett
All-WCC First Team
Alex Barcello, BYU
Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Tommy Kuhse, Saint Mary’s
Yauhen Massalski, San Francisco
Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga
Matthias Tass, Saint Mary’s
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Josip Vrankic, Santa Clara
Jalen Williams, Santa Clara
All-WCC Second Team
Alex Ducas, Saint Mary’s
Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s
Keshawn Justice, Santa Clara
Tyler Robertson, Portland
Eli Scott, LMU
Khalil Shabazz, San Francisco
All-WCC Honorable Mention
Jeremiah Bailey, Pacific
Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga
Marcellus Earlington, San Diego
Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
Moses Wood, Portland
All-WCC Freshman Team
Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine
Houston Mallette, Pepperdine
Wayne McKinney III, San Diego
Mike Mitchel Jr., Pepperdine
Fousseyni Traore, BYU
Loading comments...