The Gonzaga Bulldogs close out the first day of the second round with a game against the No. 9 Memphis Tigers on Saturday.

Gonzaga needed the full 40 minutes to dispatch the Georgia State Panthers in the first round, turning a close game at half into a more standard looking Gonzaga box score. Memphis controlled the game and the tempo against No. 8 Boise State on Thursday.

Memphis is one of the few teams in the world the Zags do not have a winning record against. From 2006-2011, the Zags faced off against John Calipari squads before he bounced for Kentucky, and those Memphis teams tended to win. However, the two teams have not played since the 2014-15 season, when a No. 3 Gonzaga defeated Memphis 82-64.

The Tigers have looked rather strong since the end of January, but they will need to pull everything out of the kitchen sink to upset the Zags. Despite Gonzaga’s first-half struggles on Thursday, the Zags twin towers came ready to play. Drew Timme scored 32 points and Chet Holmgren finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, seven blocks, two steals, and zero turnovers.

If the Zags win, they will face the winner between No. 12 New Mexico State and No. 4 Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

Game information