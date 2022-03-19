 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

March Madness 2022: Game time, TV schedule, announcers, and how to stream online

Let’s see how the madness it continues.

By Peter Woodburn
/ new
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first day of the first round proved to be one of the wilder days of the tournament so far. Double-digit seeds advanced in four of the games, highlighted by the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, who demolished brackets with reckless abandon after dispatching the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats.

Can the madness continue? We have plenty of great games on our hand. North Carolina looked fantastic in the first round and will try and continue that against a No. 1 Baylor Bear squad. Saint Mary’s and UCLA match up for a weirdly balanced game and a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Then, of course, Gonzaga plays as well. According to DraftKings, the Zags are favored by 10.5 points.

As always, all games can be streamed on NCAA March Madness Live.

Game Information

  • 9:10 am: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Baylor, CBS
    Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce
  • 11:40 am: No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 1 Kansas, CBS
    Anderson / Jackson / LaForce
  • 2:15 pm: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee, CBS
    Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel / Jaime Erdahl
  • 3:10 pm: No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 4 Providence, TNT
    Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood / Evan Washburn
  • 4: 10 pm: No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 4 UCLA, TBS
    Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas / Andy Katz
  • 4:45 pm: No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 7 Murray State, CBS
    Eagle / Spanarkel / Erdahl
  • 5:40 pm: No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 4 Arkansas, TNT
    Nessler / Haywood / Washburn
  • 6:40 pm: No. 9 Memphis vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, TBS
    Catalon / Lappas / Katz

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...