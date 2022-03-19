The first day of the first round proved to be one of the wilder days of the tournament so far. Double-digit seeds advanced in four of the games, highlighted by the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, who demolished brackets with reckless abandon after dispatching the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats.

Can the madness continue? We have plenty of great games on our hand. North Carolina looked fantastic in the first round and will try and continue that against a No. 1 Baylor Bear squad. Saint Mary’s and UCLA match up for a weirdly balanced game and a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Then, of course, Gonzaga plays as well. According to DraftKings, the Zags are favored by 10.5 points.

As always, all games can be streamed on NCAA March Madness Live.

Game Information