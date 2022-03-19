The first day of the first round proved to be one of the wilder days of the tournament so far. Double-digit seeds advanced in four of the games, highlighted by the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, who demolished brackets with reckless abandon after dispatching the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats.
Can the madness continue? We have plenty of great games on our hand. North Carolina looked fantastic in the first round and will try and continue that against a No. 1 Baylor Bear squad. Saint Mary’s and UCLA match up for a weirdly balanced game and a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
Then, of course, Gonzaga plays as well. According to DraftKings, the Zags are favored by 10.5 points.
As always, all games can be streamed on NCAA March Madness Live.
Game Information
- 9:10 am: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Baylor, CBS
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce
- 11:40 am: No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 1 Kansas, CBS
Anderson / Jackson / LaForce
- 2:15 pm: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee, CBS
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel / Jaime Erdahl
- 3:10 pm: No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 4 Providence, TNT
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood / Evan Washburn
- 4: 10 pm: No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 4 UCLA, TBS
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas / Andy Katz
- 4:45 pm: No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 7 Murray State, CBS
Eagle / Spanarkel / Erdahl
- 5:40 pm: No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 4 Arkansas, TNT
Nessler / Haywood / Washburn
- 6:40 pm: No. 9 Memphis vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, TBS
Catalon / Lappas / Katz
