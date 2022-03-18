The first day of the first round of the NCAA Tournament did not disappoint in any way whatsoever. Titans fell. New heroes were made. Close game after close game of basketball. This is what the entire sport of is made of.
And to think we still have another day of it. Here is the full schedule for today’s games. As always, the games can be streamed live at NCAA March Madness.
- 9:15 am (10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio State, CBS
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson
- 9:40 am (15) Jacksonville State vs. (2) Auburn, truTV
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
- 10:45 am (14) Montana State vs. (3) Texas Tech, TNT
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi
- 11:00 am (14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue, TBS
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli / AJ Ross
- 11:45 am (15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanvoa, CBS
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
- 12:10 pm (10) Miami FL vs. (7) USC, truTV
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
- 1:15 pm (11) Notre Dame vs. (6) Alabama, TNT
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
- 1:30 pm (11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas, TBS
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
- 3:50 pm (13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois, TNT
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
- 4:10 pm (15) Cal State Fullerton vs. (2) Duke, CBS
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
- 4:20 pm (11) Iowa State vs. (6) LSU, TBS
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
- 4:27 pm (16) Wright State vs. (1) Arizona, truTV
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
- 6:20 pm (12) UAB vs. (5) Houston, TNT
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
- 6:40 pm (10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan State, CBS
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
- 6:50 pm (14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin, TBS
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
- 6:57 pm (9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall, truTV
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
