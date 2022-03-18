 clock menu more-arrow no yes

March Madness 2022 First Round: Game times, TV schedules, announcers, and how to stream online

How is your bracket doing?

By Peter Woodburn
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first day of the first round of the NCAA Tournament did not disappoint in any way whatsoever. Titans fell. New heroes were made. Close game after close game of basketball. This is what the entire sport of is made of.

And to think we still have another day of it. Here is the full schedule for today’s games. As always, the games can be streamed live at NCAA March Madness.

  • 9:15 am (10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio State, CBS
    Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson
  • 9:40 am (15) Jacksonville State vs. (2) Auburn, truTV
    Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
  • 10:45 am (14) Montana State vs. (3) Texas Tech, TNT
    Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi
  • 11:00 am (14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue, TBS
    Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli / AJ Ross
  • 11:45 am (15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanvoa, CBS
    Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
  • 12:10 pm (10) Miami FL vs. (7) USC, truTV
    Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
  • 1:15 pm (11) Notre Dame vs. (6) Alabama, TNT
    Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
  • 1:30 pm (11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas, TBS
    Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
  • 3:50 pm (13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois, TNT
    Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
  • 4:10 pm (15) Cal State Fullerton vs. (2) Duke, CBS
    Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
  • 4:20 pm (11) Iowa State vs. (6) LSU, TBS
    Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
  • 4:27 pm (16) Wright State vs. (1) Arizona, truTV
    Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
  • 6:20 pm (12) UAB vs. (5) Houston, TNT
    Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
  • 6:40 pm (10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan State, CBS
    Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
  • 6:50 pm (14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin, TBS
    Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
  • 6:57 pm (9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall, truTV
    Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi

