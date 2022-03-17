The Gonzaga Bulldogs are looking to win their 13th-straight First Round game as the No. 1 overall seed takes on the No. 16 Georgia State Panthers.

It is the second time the Zags have faced the Panthers, but the first time in recent memory for pretty much everyone. Gonzaga last faced the Panthers all the way back in 1994, winning 90-65.

The Panthers are in the tournament by virtue of winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. They entered the tournament as the third-seed, carried by Corey Allen to victory. This is Georgia State’s sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They own two wins, back in 2001 and in 2015.

The Zags are currently favored by 23.5-points according to DraftKings.

Game Information