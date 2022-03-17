The First Round of the NCAA Tournament, essentially the greatest two days of sports in all of existence, kicks off today with wall-to-wall games all day long. Here is the schedule for the games both today and tomorrow.
As always, the games can be viewed online at March Madness Live.
Thursday
- 9:15 am (11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado StateI, CBS
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
- 9:40 am (13) South Dakota State vs. (4) Providence, truTV
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn
- 10:45 am (9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise State, TNT
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz
- 11:00 am (16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Baylor, TBS
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
- 11:45 am (14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee, CBS
Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl
- 12:10 pm (12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa, truTV
Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
- 1:15 pm (16) Georgia State vs. (1) Gonzaga, TNT
Catalon / Lappas // Katz
- 1:30 pm (9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina, TBS
Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
- 3:50 pm (12) New Mexico State vs. (5) UConn, TNT
Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
- 4:10 pm (15) Saint Peter’s vs. (2) Kentucky, CBS
Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl
- 4:20 pm (12) Indiana/Wyoming vs. (5) Saint Mary’s, TBS
Catalon / Lappas // Katz
- 4:27 pm (9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego State, truTV
Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
- 6:20 pm (13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas, TNT
Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
- 6:40 pm (10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray State, CBS
Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl
- 6:50 pm (13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA, TBS
Catalon / Lappas // Katz
- 6:57 pm (16) Texas Southern/Texas A&M-CC vs. (1) Kansas, truTV
Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
Friday
- 9:15 am (10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio State, CBS
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson
- 9:40 am (15) Jacksonville State vs. (2) Auburn, truTV
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
- 10:45 am (14) Montana State vs. (3) Texas Tech, TNT
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi
- 11:00 am (14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue, TBS
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli / AJ Ross
- 11:45 am (15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanvoa, CBS
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
- 12:10 pm (10) Miami FL vs. (7) USC, truTV
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
- 1:15 pm (11) Notre Dame/Rutgers vs. (6) Alabama, TNT
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
- 1:30 pm (11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas, TBS
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
- 3:50 pm (13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois, TNT
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
- 4:10 pm (15) Cal State Fullerton vs. (2) Duke, CBS
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
- 4:20 pm (11) Iowa State vs. (6) LSU, TBS
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
- 4:27 pm (16) Bryant/Wright State vs. (1) Arizona, truTV
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
- 6:20 pm (12) UAB vs. (5) Houston, TNT
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
- 6:40 pm (10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan State, CBS
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
- 6:50 pm (14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin, TBS
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
- 6:57 pm (9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall, truTV
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
