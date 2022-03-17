The First Round of the NCAA Tournament, essentially the greatest two days of sports in all of existence, kicks off today with wall-to-wall games all day long. Here is the schedule for the games both today and tomorrow.

As always, the games can be viewed online at March Madness Live.

Thursday

9:15 am (11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado StateI, CBS

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl 9:40 am (13) South Dakota State vs. (4) Providence, truTV

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn 10:45 am (9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise State, TNT

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz 11:00 am (16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Baylor, TBS

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce 11:45 am (14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee, CBS

Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl

Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl 12:10 pm (12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa, truTV

Nessler / Haywood // Washburn

Nessler / Haywood // Washburn 1:15 pm (16) Georgia State vs. (1) Gonzaga, TNT

Catalon / Lappas // Katz

Catalon / Lappas // Katz 1:30 pm (9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina, TBS

Anderson / Jackson // LaForce

Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 3:50 pm (12) New Mexico State vs. (5) UConn, TNT

Nessler / Haywood // Washburn

Nessler / Haywood // Washburn 4:10 pm (15) Saint Peter’s vs. (2) Kentucky, CBS

Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl

Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl 4:20 pm (12) Indiana/Wyoming vs. (5) Saint Mary’s, TBS

Catalon / Lappas // Katz

Catalon / Lappas // Katz 4:27 pm (9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego State, truTV

Anderson / Jackson // LaForce

Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 6:20 pm (13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas, TNT

Nessler / Haywood // Washburn

Nessler / Haywood // Washburn 6:40 pm (10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray State, CBS

Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl

Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl 6:50 pm (13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA, TBS

Catalon / Lappas // Katz

Catalon / Lappas // Katz 6:57 pm (16) Texas Southern/Texas A&M-CC vs. (1) Kansas, truTV

Anderson / Jackson // LaForce

Friday