Day one of the NCAA Tournament gave us a brief taste of the excitement to come with Texas Southern and Indiana each winning their play-in games to advance to the first round.

It looked like things might be going Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s way, but then Texas Southern rattled off a 14-2 run late in the game to win, 76-67.

Meanwhile, Indiana offensive rebounded their way to victory over Wyoming in a rather ugly 66-58 affair. The Hoosiers made just two three-pointers and the Cowboys hung around despite committing 18 turnovers, including 10 (!!!) from guard Hunger Maldonado. It was the first NCAA win for the Indiana since 2016.

Today’s games feature Bryant and the nation’s leading scorer Peter Kiss, whose team might end up as one of the least-liked No. 16 seeds in history thanks to the fanbase’s rather poor showing in their tournament championship game, facing off against the Horizon League Tournament Champions, Wright State.

The second game of the evening features the final play-in game, the Rutgers Silver Knights against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

As usual, all games can be streamed on March Madness Live.

Game Information