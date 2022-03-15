The NCAA Tournament is finally upon us with the first four beginning in Dayton, Ohio today.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs don’t hit the court until Thursday, and their opponent is already set in stone, but the First Four have provided plenty of fantastic appetizer games for the first course of the actual first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Thursday’s action features Texas Southern, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament Champions and occasional Gonzaga non-conference opponent, against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the surprise winners of the Southland Conference Tournament.

The second game pits Wyoming against Indiana.

As usual, all games can be streamed on March Madness Live.

Tuesday’s Games

3:40 pm PT: (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Texas A&M Corpus Christi, truTV

6:10 pm PT: (12) Indiana vs. (12) Wyoming, truTV

McCarthy / Lavin / Johnson // Rothstein

Wednesday’s Games