March Madness 2022: First Four game time, TV schedule, announcers, and how to stream online

The NCAA Tournament begins today!

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four Practice Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA Tournament is finally upon us with the first four beginning in Dayton, Ohio today.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs don’t hit the court until Thursday, and their opponent is already set in stone, but the First Four have provided plenty of fantastic appetizer games for the first course of the actual first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Thursday’s action features Texas Southern, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament Champions and occasional Gonzaga non-conference opponent, against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the surprise winners of the Southland Conference Tournament.

The second game pits Wyoming against Indiana.

As usual, all games can be streamed on March Madness Live.

Tuesday’s Games

  • 3:40 pm PT: (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Texas A&M Corpus Christi, truTV
    Tom McCarthy / Steve Lavin / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein
  • 6:10 pm PT: (12) Indiana vs. (12) Wyoming, truTV
    McCarthy / Lavin / Johnson // Rothstein

Wednesday’s Games

  • 3:40 pm PT: (16) Bryant vs. (16) Wright State, truTV
    McCarthy / Lavin / Johnson // Rothstein
  • 6:10 pm PT: (11) Notre Dame vs. (11) Rutgers, truTV
    McCarthy / Lavin / Johnson // Rothstein

