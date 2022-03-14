 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gonzaga is the top team in the final AP Poll

Finishing the year where they started.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: West Coast Conference Tournament-Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the top team in the nation according to the final AP Poll of the season, the second-straight year they have both began the preseason at the top and finished the year at the top.

It is an impressive run for the Zags, and one that means absolutely nothing now that March Madness is right around the corner. No. 1 rankings and No. 1 seeds are great. Cutting down the nets is the actual goal the entire time.

However, if anything, it is an impressive reign for the Zags. Gonzaga never dropped lower than No. 5 in the AP Poll this season, largely due to the fact that a rotating cast of characters immediately lost following rising to the top. Unlike last year, in which the Zags and Baylor largely battled for supremacy and everyone else was left to pick up the pieces, on any given day, one could make a legitimate case for a different top 10 team to theoretically deserve the No. 1 ranking.

In a cool showing, Saint Mary’s also finished the year ranked and San Francisco garnered two votes. Not much, but it is nice to see the WCC get the respect it deserves this season, especially with three teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Here is the full AP Poll:

AP Poll - Final Week

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Gonzaga (54) 1,518 1
2 Arizona (7) 1,470 2
3 Kansas 1,388 6
4 Baylor 1,286 3
5 Tennessee 1,235 9
6 Villanova 1,211 8
7 Kentucky 1,178 5
8 Auburn 1,144 4
9 Duke 986 7
10 Purdue 958 9
11 UCLA 823 13
12 Texas Tech 819 14
13 Providence 723 11
14 Wisconsin 685 12
15 Houston 665 18
16 Iowa 661 24
17 Arkansas 578 15
18 Saint Mary's 508 17
19 Illinois 457 16
20 Murray State 425 19
21 Connecticut 353 20
22 USC 170 21
23 Boise State 165 NR
24 Colorado State 82 23
25 Texas 72 22
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 63, South Dakota State 33, San Diego State 33, LSU 25, Loyola Chicago 18, Memphis 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan State 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio State 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, Indiana 2, San Francisco 2, Davidson 2, Yale 1, Longwood 1, Seton Hall 1

