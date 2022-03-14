Gonzaga is the top team in the final AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the top team in the nation according to the final AP Poll of the season, the second-straight year they have both began the preseason at the top and finished the year at the top.

It is an impressive run for the Zags, and one that means absolutely nothing now that March Madness is right around the corner. No. 1 rankings and No. 1 seeds are great. Cutting down the nets is the actual goal the entire time.

However, if anything, it is an impressive reign for the Zags. Gonzaga never dropped lower than No. 5 in the AP Poll this season, largely due to the fact that a rotating cast of characters immediately lost following rising to the top. Unlike last year, in which the Zags and Baylor largely battled for supremacy and everyone else was left to pick up the pieces, on any given day, one could make a legitimate case for a different top 10 team to theoretically deserve the No. 1 ranking.

In a cool showing, Saint Mary’s also finished the year ranked and San Francisco garnered two votes. Not much, but it is nice to see the WCC get the respect it deserves this season, especially with three teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Here is the full AP Poll: