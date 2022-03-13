The Gonzaga Bulldogs earned a No. 9 seed and will play the No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Zags went from firmly on bubble to resting easy for the past week when they defeated the BYU Cougars in the WCC Tournament Championship game for the conference’s automatic bid. It wasn’t technically a stolen bid, but up until that point, the Zags, who hung with quite a few good opponents this season, were largely lacking that marquee win that would assure they were on the right side of the bubble.

It is the fifth-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for the Bulldogs, but it will be an uphill climb if there ever was one to reach the second weekend of the tournament. Thanks to earning the less-than-coveted No. 9 spot, if the Zags win in the first round, they will have to face No. 1 Louisville, in Louisville.

Go Zags.