March Madness 2022: Selection Sunday starts at 3 pm PT on March 13

Selection Sunday should come without drama for the Gonzaga Bulldogs this year.

The Zags are widely expected to be the top overall seed, having held on to the lofty preseason rankings by remaining one of the top (if not the top) teams in college basketball over the course of the season.

However, it is Selection Sunday, and there is still plenty of intrigue and reason to tune in. Most specifically—what will Gonzaga’s bracket look like? A path to the NCAA Tournament Championship sometimes requires just as much quality basketball play as it does favorable matchups throughout the tournament. The odds are in Gonzaga’s favor, however, as DraftKings has Gonzaga at +350 to cut down the nets.

At the very minimum, however, we should know where Gonzaga stands relatively early in the broadcast, meaning you won’t have to spend too much time watching the CBS talking heads blabber endlessly about their favorite teams.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Selection Sunday Information