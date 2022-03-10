Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (3/10)

The past ten days in pro-Zag land has featured some notable transactions (both good and bad) and awesome games on both the men’s and women’s sides. Kyle Wiltjer, Admon Gilder, and Jessie Loera all scored at least twenty points in a game, not to mention Rui Hachimura’s 19 and 18 point outings.

Domantas Sabonis extended his double-double streak to eight straight games for the Kings, averaging 15.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and six assists per game since we last wrote about him. He did manage to get suspended a game, however, after his disagreement with a referee in the Kings’ game vs. the Knicks.

Jalen Suggs was doing well before missing a pair of games with a mild ankle injury. He had 15 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in a win over Toronto last week, extending a streak of three straight games with at least 14 points and five assists.

Rui Hachimura has been heating up for the Wizards, scoring 19 points on 7-10 shooting last week against Atlanta before a similar 18 points on 7-10 shooting this week against the Clippers. His three point shooting has been especially impressive, as he’s shooting 29-58 (50%) on the season. He also earned some high praise:

Kristaps Porzingis last night on Rui Hachimura: "He's awesome. He kind of reminds me of Kawhi [Leonard], the way he moves; big, strong body. Kawhi is obviously who he is, but Rui has the potential and he has the talent definitely. You can see what he's capable of doing." pic.twitter.com/LhaMr2O9s0 — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Corey Kispert recorded his 17th double figure scoring game of the season with 11 and five assists in a win over the Pistons last week. He’s scored exactly nine points in each of his last three, shooting 7-16 from three in that span.

Brandon Clarke has continued to get consistent playing time as the Grizzlies march toward the playoffs. He is averaging 10 points and five rebounds in March, including 12 and five boards (four offensive) in a win over the Pelicans. It hasn’t been as smooth sailing for Killian Tillie, who played in just two games this week, totaling three rebounds and one assist.

The Wizards defeated the Pistons last Tuesday, but Kelly Olynyk still managed ten points and four rebounds in the Zag reunion in D.C. He also had 12, four rebounds, and four assists in Detroit’s last game vs. the Bulls.

Zach Collins recorded season highs of ten rebounds and three blocks against the Hornets last Saturday, making an impact despite scoring just five points. He’s averaging five points and 4.9 rebounds since his return.

A new face has appeared in the G-League, as basketball journeyman Jeremy Pargo returned stateside with the Windy City Bulls. He had ten points and three assists in his first game on March 4. He had been averaging 9.6 ppg for Napoli in the Italian Serie A before the move.

As one Zag entered the G-League, another left, as Joel Ayayi was unfortunately waived by the Wizards. He was averaging 9.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.4 rebounds for Capital City this season and appeared in seven games for the big club. Hopefully the Ayayi Express will chug on to a new destination.

Kyle Wiltjer has been on a hot streak since returning from FIBA qualifier play. He’s scored 39 points in two games for Tenerife, including 23, five rebounds, and four assists in their last game, a win. He shot 10-17 (59%) in that stretch.

Admon Gilder racked up another twenty point game for Spojnia this week, dropping 21 with six rebounds and three assists on 9-15 shooting. He’s averaging 19 points per game since transferring to the Polish squad earlier this season.

It was a quiet week for Geno Crandall, who had nine points and six assists in Leicester’s lone game, a win. He is still fifth in the British Basketball League in both assists (7.1 per game) and steals (2.0).

Johnathan Williams III came on point shy of a double-double for Trento, finishing with nine points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks last Sunday. His 7.4 rebounds per game are tops on the team.

Ira Brown picked up another double-double for Osaka, filling the stat sheet with 13 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals in their last game, a win. He had ten points, six rebounds, six assists, and a pair of steals in the game prior as part of a 2-0 week.

Courtney Vandersloot and fellow Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley have not played in UMMC’s recent games, as WNBA stars are looking to leave Russia in the wake of the Ukranian invasion and Brittany Griner’s detention. We’ll likely see her again when the WNBA season kicks off in May.

Jessie Loera was named Swiss Basketball League player of the week after scoring 30 points with nine rebounds and eight assists in Nyon’s win over the weekend. She maintains her league lead in steals and is also top three in scoring and assists.

Laura Stockton had a solid last game for Estepona, finishing with 11 points, six assists, and four steals in a win. She’s averaging 7.8 points, five assists, and two steals per game this season.