The Gonzaga Bulldogs are one of Mookie Cook’s final three schools. The five-star winger, originally from Oregon and currently playing in Arizona, is ranked as the No. 4 player in the country according to the 247 Sports Composite.

2023 Top-5 prospect Mookie Cook is down to three schools: Kentucky, Oregon, and Gonzaga.



The Zags will face some steep competition in Oregon and Kentucky. Oregon coach Dana Altman has proved to be a stellar recruiter and, well, John Calipari needs no introduction. Cook has taken official visits to all three schools, and was just on campus over the weekend of Feb. 18.

Although 247 Sports Crystal Ball predicts Oregon, there is no reason to think that is necessarily the slam dunk guarantee. The Ducks have struggled this season and Gonzaga, of course, might be in the makings of a championship run.

The Zags should also have an opening on the roster where Cook could slot in to immediately start and contribute. Theoretically, Julian Strawther could still be a Zag by the start of the 2023 season, but that seems more of a longshot.