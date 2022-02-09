Weekly Zag Briefing

The WCC had a very interesting Tuesday evening which saw Pacific take USC to the wire after holding a halftime lead on the road against the Trojans, while Portland and Santa Clara damaged San Francisco and Saint Mary’s respective tournament bids. Forget the 4-bid WCC, the 3-bid WCC is very much in doubt if results like these continue to occur. Elsewhere, Auburn’s overtime loss to Arkansas puts Gonzaga in position to regain the #1 spot in the AP Poll next week, much to the chagrin of GU’s haters.