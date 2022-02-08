Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (2/8)

In case you haven’t seen the news, some trades happened in the NBA today. One of which involved Domantas Sabonis, who will be heading west to play for the Kings. Another former Zag already made his debut for a new team, as Zach Collins made his long awaited return to the court for the Spurs.

Domantas Sabonis: Sabonis returned from health and safety protocols for what turned out to be his last game with the Pacers, the team that saw him develop into its top player and a two-time all-star. He had nine points, eleven rebounds, and four assists in the game.

Zach Collins: Collins put up ten points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 13 minutes of game time in a win for the Spurs on Friday, his first NBA game in 540 days. Great to see him back in action.

Jalen Suggs: Suggs has scored 17 points in each of his last two games, including 17, four rebounds, and five assists against Clarke, Tillie, and the Grizzlies. He’s averaging 13.4 points and 6.3 assists in four February games.

Corey Kispert: Kispert tied a career high with 20 points in his last game against the Heat. He shot 8-9 on two-pointers and grabbed six rebounds in the game. He also had 11 points on 3-5 shooting from three and six rebounds last week in a win over the Sixers.

Rui Hachimura: Rui had a pair of 11-point games in the last week, including shooting 4-6 from the field in the Sixers game. He played a season high 26 minutes in the Wizards’ last game in Miami.

Brandon Clarke: BC had ten points, eight rebounds, and three assists in Memphis’s win over Suggs and the Magic on Saturday. He’s totaled 20 points and 15 rebounds in the Grizzlies’ last two games, both wins.

Killian Tillie: Tillie played three minutes against the Magic, but is currently listed as day-to-day on the injury report with back soreness.

Kelly Olynyk: Olynyk’s played four games since returning from health and safety protocols, totaling 12 points, 14 assists, 12 rebounds, and two blocks.

Kevin Pangos: The Cavaliers recalled Pangos from the G-League. He saw the floor for a few minutes against the Pacers on Sunday but did not get in the stat sheet.

Joel Ayayi: Ayayi set a new season and career high with 18 points in a win last Wednesday for Capital City in the G-League. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists in the game. He had 11 assists in his last game for the Go-Go, his fourth double-digit assist game on the season.

David Stockton: Stockton did not play again this week; he’s reported out with shoulder soreness, so his absence shouldn’t be prolonged.

Geno Crandall: Crandall had 12 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in Leicester’s win over the weekend, as the team improved to 12-0 in BBL regular season play. Geno is third in the league in both assists and steals.

Johnathan Williams: Williams had a big game last week for Trento, scoring 15 points and grabbing a season high 15 rebounds in a win, good for his seventh double-double this season. His 6.7 rebounds per game also lead the team.

Johnathan Williams fakes the three and knives in for the hammer dunk!@AquilaBasketTN #7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/x8sxDZgq2T — 7DAYS EuroCup (@EuroCup) February 2, 2022

Austin Daye: Daye scored a season high 21 points on 7-12 shooting (3-4 3p) with a pair of blocks in his last game, a win for Venezia. It was his third game of at least 15 points this season.

Kyle Wiltjer: Wiltjer has been lights out from three this season, currently shooting at a 54.9% clip. He is 4-7 from deep in his last two games, totaling 24 points and seven rebounds in a pair of wins for Tenerife.

Jeremy Jones: Jones recorded his fourth double-double of the season in his last game, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals in a 126-53 win for Nagoya. He also ha 13 and eight rebounds in the game prior as Nagoya beat Tokyo by a combined 111 points (!!) in the two-game series.

Courtney Vandersloot: Vandersloot had 14 points and six assists in one game this week for UMMC, who are 13-0 in the EuroLeague this season. She’s averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 assists on 60% shooting in three games.

Jessie Loera: Loera came close to a triple double with 14 points, nine assists, and seven steals in a win for Nyon, who are 11-1. She is top five in the Swiss league in scoring and assists, and leads the league with 5.3 steals per game, which might be the most impressive stat I’ve written in any of these articles this season.

Shelby Cheslek: Cheslek had a double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds in a 55 point win over the weekend. She shot 9-12 from the floor and 6-6 from the free throw line in the game for Fenerbahce, who are 14-1 on the season.