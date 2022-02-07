 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gonzaga gains a first-place vote, still No. 2

No surprises here.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at Brigham Young Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs siphoned one first-place vote off of the Auburn Tigers in the latest AP Poll, but for the time being, remained the No. 2 team in college hoops.

There was plenty of movement in the top 10 thanks to UCLA dropping two consecutive games last week. The Bruins fell from No. 3 down to No. 12. Purdue rose up one spot to No. 3, Arizona cracked back into No. 4, and the Kentucky Wildcats held firm at No. 5.

Elsewhere around the polls, former Gonzaga wins Texas Tech and Texas both continued their slow grind up the rankings, to No. 9 and No. 20, respectively. Despite the fact that the WCC is an absolute trash conference (from the many mentions of Auburn fans in my Twitter feed this weekend), the Saint Mary’s Gaels finally cracked the glass ceiling, landing at No. 22, following their wins over....Portland and Loyola Marymount.

Hopefully, for Gonzaga fans, that will be the extent of Saint Mary’s time in the AP Top 25. The Gaels visit Gonzaga on Saturday.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 14.

AP Poll - Week 14

rank teams points previous
1 Auburn (48) 1,505 1
2 Gonzaga (13) 1,477 2
3 Purdue 1,329 4
4 Arizona 1,300 7
5 Kentucky 1,288 5
6 Houston 1,205 6
7 Duke 1,179 9
8 Kansas 1,173 10
9 Texas Tech 947 14
10 Baylor 921 8
11 Providence 899 15
12 UCLA 881 3
13 Illinois 818 18
14 Wisconsin 706 11
15 Villanova 634 12
16 Ohio State 628 16
17 Michigan State 536 13
18 Marquette 522 24
19 Tennessee 377 22
20 Texas 294 23
21 USC 278 19
22 Saint Mary's 185 NR
23 Murray State 178 NR
24 Connecticut 118 17
25 Xavier 91 21
Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2

