Gonzaga gains a first-place vote, still No. 2

The Gonzaga Bulldogs siphoned one first-place vote off of the Auburn Tigers in the latest AP Poll, but for the time being, remained the No. 2 team in college hoops.

There was plenty of movement in the top 10 thanks to UCLA dropping two consecutive games last week. The Bruins fell from No. 3 down to No. 12. Purdue rose up one spot to No. 3, Arizona cracked back into No. 4, and the Kentucky Wildcats held firm at No. 5.

Elsewhere around the polls, former Gonzaga wins Texas Tech and Texas both continued their slow grind up the rankings, to No. 9 and No. 20, respectively. Despite the fact that the WCC is an absolute trash conference (from the many mentions of Auburn fans in my Twitter feed this weekend), the Saint Mary’s Gaels finally cracked the glass ceiling, landing at No. 22, following their wins over....Portland and Loyola Marymount.

Hopefully, for Gonzaga fans, that will be the extent of Saint Mary’s time in the AP Top 25. The Gaels visit Gonzaga on Saturday.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 14.