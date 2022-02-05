The Gonzaga Bulldogs will head to arguably one of their hardest road games of the season as they take on the slumping BYU Cougars in Provo.

The Cougars, who have battled injuries all year, have dropped three-straight games, a narrow one-point loss to Santa Clara on a buzzer beater, an absolutely unforgivable loss to the Pacific Tigers, and then, most recently, San Francisco handled BYU rather handily on Thursday night.

At the moment, the bracketologists are putting BYU in the tournament, but this team’s NCAA profile is getting on more thin ice with ever single loss. A win over Gonzaga, of course, would alleviate all of those concerns.

The Zags have won four-straight over BYU, with the Cougars last win coming in Feb. 2020, 91-78. Yoeli Childs dropped 28 in the game. The Zags defeated BYU three times last season and then demolished them 110-84 earlier in the year.

Game information